Stand-up comedian Sudesh Lehri is recovering following a painful on-set accident on the Indian cooking series Laughter Chefs. Lehri was filming an episode alongside actress Nia Sharma when an accident with a knife left him “bleeding profusely,” a source revealed to India Today.

“While cooking, his partner, Nia Sharma, accidentally injured him with a knife,” the source revealed. “Sudesh was bleeding profusely and received medical aid.”

Lehri has not commented on the accident, which reportedly occurred on the same day that actress Reem Shaikh suffered burn injuries when hot oil splattered on her face while she was cooking, but India Today’s source said that he thankfully seemed to be fine. The comedian reportedly “graciously continued the shoot” with the injury, but he did take the following day off in order to “recover from his injury.”

Laughter Chefs premiered on Colors TV in 2024. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokh. The cooking competition series brings together six celebrity pairs to participate in culinary challenges and communal activities. The celebrity pair with the best dish receive stars, and at the end of the weekly episode, the pair with the most stars is crowned Laughter Chefs of the Week.

Although Lehri and Sharma’s pairing on the show won over fans, it seems as though it was plagued by several on-set mishaps. In addition to the knife injury, News 18 reports that Lehri suffered a knee injury when Sharma accidentally pushed him during their stint on the show. It’s unclear if the incident is related to the incident with the knife.

“She pushed me a little during the shoot,” the comedian revealed during a recent podcast appearance with Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. “So when I was hurt, I tried not to let her know. I didn’t tell her anything but when she came to know that I was hurt, I didn’t cry but she cried a lot.”

Singh said that Sharma felt so bad about the accident that she went to Lehri’s house in the middle of the night to apologize.

Despite the mishaps, Sharma still called her time on Laughter Chefs the “nicest time ever on a set.” In an Instagram post after the show wrapped on Oct. 4, Sharma said, “this is Us, ViBe: Pure goals. Laughterchefs. Probably the nicest time ever on a set. Onscreen and offscreen, it was only love and laughter throughout.”