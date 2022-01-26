Tristan Thompson Allegedly Spotted With Mystery Woman in Wake of Paternity Scandal

Just weeks after Tristan Thompson announced he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian, the NBA star was spotted out with a mystery woman. TikToker @triciacaracoza posted the original video, which shows Thompson out at a Milwaukee bar following the Bucks win over the Sacramento Kings. It’s unclear what the relationship is between the two, but the woman with Thompson was seen looking cozy while sitting on the basketball player’s lap.

The Tiktoker explained the outing in another video, sharing that she had a front-row seat to all the action since he was placed directly next to her. “He saw the flash come on and he snatched my phone out of my hand,” she said. “I have never seen a man click X on a video so fast thinking that I was recording him,” she continued. “Why was he worried that I was recording him? Hmmm because he brought a whole female with him to the club.”

According to her, Thompson changed his attitude when her husband jumped into the situation, grabbing her phone back out of Thompson’s hands. “Tristan proceeds to stand up, look at my husband, and says, ‘No videos please. I’ll take a picture with you if you’re a fan but no videos,” she describes.”I wonder why he didn’t want any videos taken of him. Could it be because he just publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian after having a baby on her while they were trying to work out their relationship and potentially get back together?”

Thompson was just publicly apologizing to Kardashian and “everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed” earlier this month after paternity test results concluded he was the father of Nichols’ baby boy, who was born on Dec. 1. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Thompson said at the time. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Thompson then focused his statement on his former partner. “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”