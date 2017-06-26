Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Not Pregnant

Much to the surprise of fans everywhere, there’s actually not a bun in the Kardashian oven.

After posting a set of pictures calling themselves “Dad + Mom”, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not pregnant.

According to TMZ, the nicknames have nothing to do with a baby at all. In fact, those are just pet names that the couple use for each other.

Fans thought that this announcement was real after Khloe was seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians discussing the prospect of having children with Tristan. The 33-year-old said that “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

Despite all of the signs pointing toward a possible pregnancy, including the fact that Kim and Kanye recently had their second child, Khloe is not expecting.

