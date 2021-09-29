Khloe Kardashian Reveals Unexpected Side Effect During COVID-19 Battle

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about an unexpected side effect she suffered while battling COVID-19 in March 2020. Kardashian revealed in a Twitter Space chat Tuesday that she experienced hair loss during her time fighting the virus, but didn’t lose her sense of smell or taste. “My hair really fell out with COVID,” she explained. “So after, it was really a struggle for a minute.”

“But I had everything else – like anything else you can imagine,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued of her symptoms, which she previously described on her family’s show as vomiting, shaking, extreme temperature, a burning sensation in her chest and “the craziest headache.”

Kardashian explained during her chat with fans that filming the reality series actually helped her and her family amid the pandemic. “It gave us something to do, and even though it was such a scary time, having that distraction was nice,” she said. “But yeah, all of us – now it’s kind of our new normal – but then we were all so nervous, and so scared. No one knew what was happening.”

During a Q&A session later with her followers, the Good American co-founder shared a few details about her family’s new Hulu series, tweeting, “The show is going great. We’re all so happy to be filming. It’s nice to be with each other endlessly all over again LOL.” She added of 3-year-old daughter True growing up in front of her eyes, “True’s is amazing! She is growing up way too quickly. I’m not sure how I feel about this.”

The reality personality also cleared up the rumor that she had been “banned” from the Met Gala – having never attended the elite event unlike sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner. One fan asked, “khloé now that you are online please tell [if] the met gala rumors are true,” asking her to “please clarify thank u,” to which she quickly responded that the speculation was “Absolutely NOT True.” Sister Kourtney Kardashian has also notably never attended the Met Gala.