Khloe Kardashian Puckers up in ‘Malibu’ Selfie

Khloe Kardashian never shies away from a good selfie, and the reality personality’s latest effort is just as glamorous as all her others.
Kardashian recently shared a snap of herself posing in a pink tank top as she puckers up for the camera on a brightly-lit porch.
“Malibu,” she captioned the photo, which features a background of palm trees and a clear blue sky.
While the 33-year-old’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her toned physique, Khloe also sneaks in a few family photos here and there, including a recent shot of her niece, Dream Kardashian.
In the shot, the infant tries on a hat belonging to her dad, Rob Kardashian.
“I mean….. is this not the cutest picture you’ve ever seen?” Khloe captioned the moment. “Daddy/Daughter time! So cute together!”
