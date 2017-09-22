Khloe Kardashian Puckers up in ‘Malibu’ Selfie

Khloe Kardashian never shies away from a good selfie, and the reality personality’s latest effort is just as glamorous as all her others.

Malibu A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Kardashian recently shared a snap of herself posing in a pink tank top as she puckers up for the camera on a brightly-lit porch.

“Malibu,” she captioned the photo, which features a background of palm trees and a clear blue sky.

While the 33-year-old’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her toned physique, Khloe also sneaks in a few family photos here and there, including a recent shot of her niece, Dream Kardashian.

In the shot, the infant tries on a hat belonging to her dad, Rob Kardashian.

I mean….. is this not the cutest picture you’ve ever seen? Daddy/Daughter time! So cute together! 😍 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

“I mean….. is this not the cutest picture you’ve ever seen?” Khloe captioned the moment. “Daddy/Daughter time! So cute together!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian

