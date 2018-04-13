‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry May Have Alerted Khloe Kardashian to Tristan Thompson Cheating

Khloe Kardashian was left “shell-shocked” when video of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson following a woman into her hotel room on Saturday night hit the web.

But according to Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality and new mother should have seen this coming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian met with Henry back in June 2017, before she became pregnant with her first child.

During the episode, Henry warned her that she might be facing some trouble with her love life after she asked him about Thompson.

“I really am feeling like love life is not the area right now that’s reaching its peak,” Henry said. “Career is really that area. One of the challenges that’s coming through is the referral of ultimately being distant, but in a physical sense. What comes through is literally — I’m seeing a clock…and it’s symbolic for basically saying that a schedule or two people’s schedules would not be ideal for a cohesive relationship.”

Henry went on to imply that because of Thompson’s traveling schedule (he plays 82 games a season plus playoffs on the Cleveland Cavaliers), there might be “opportunities” for infidelity.

“I would say for the current situation, so long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we’re fine,” he continued. “I see a lot of travel for this individual, like, to an excessive extent that I’m kind of almost like, oh, I don’t know if that would even be reasonable for that much, so just remember that I’m saying that because there will be some opportunities.”

Following the initial video, Thompson was spotted with four other women in various photos and videos all in recent months while Kardashian was pregnant.

However, she reportedly still allowed the NBA player to be at the hospital alongside her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner as she gave birth early Friday morning. And despite he alleged betrayal, Kardashian has reportedly already forgiven him.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” a source told PEOPLE on Thursday afternoon.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”