Khloé Kardashian Hides Belly in Teasing Video

Khloé Kardashian is staying tight-lipped about those pregnancy reports flying around and seems to be enjoying teasing her social media followers just as much as her half-sister Kylie Jenner.

In a series of Snapchat photos and videos promoting her Good American clothing line, Kardashian puckered up beneath a cute filter, but cut the photo off at her chest so that her stomach was not visible to the camera, even going so far as to cover her belly with her arm in one pic.

Rocking her own apparel, Kardashian showed off a Good American hat and dark navy zip-up sweatshirt after panning the camera over shirts, hats, socks and buttons carrying the brand’s logo.

The 33-year-old designer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality is reportedly expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

While Kardashian and Thompson have yet to confirm the news, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, seems to have accidentally confirmed the pregnancy during an interview with E! when he was asked if he has any parenting advice for Khloé.

“Well, if she ever asks I’m sure I would try,” he said. “All of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity…that everybody’s kind of there for each other. I don’t really need to give advice per se because, we are right there. Everybody’s so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time.”

His casual response takes Kardashian’s pregnancy as fact, despite the fact that she has yet to open up about the matter.

Fans began to question the authenticity of the pregnancy rumors after Kardashian shared a particularly slim photo with Thompson in which she was baring her famous abs.

However, some fans speculated that the photo was simply a throwback to before Kardashian was pregnant or showing (she’s now reportedly over four months along), a tactic her half-sister Kylie Jenner has been employing as well.

Jenner, too, has yet to confirm or deny her rumored pregnancy, but she has been dropping hints like crazy on social media. When she’s not sharing throwback bikini photos, she’s rocking oversized clothing or cropping photos and videos from the chest up so as to not show off her assumed baby bump.

In one Snapchat, the 20-year-old makeup mogul even went so far as to hint that she was having a baby boy, when it was previously reported that she was pregnant with a girl.

Jenner and Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy when they took “twinning” selfies together earlier this month, fueling the pregnancy rumors even more.

Kardashian’s sister and Jenner’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian, is currently expecting her and husband Kanye West’s third child as well — so if Khloé and Jenner’s alleged pregnancies are factual, we could be seeing at least three more additions to the Kardashian-Jenner clan in the near future.