Khloe Kardashian Fans Convinced Her Lips Have Gotten Bigger in New Photos

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t have time for her haters, with the reality star recently turning off her Instagram comments after she was criticized for the appearance of her lips. The backlash began after the mom of one shared a post promoting Skin Thesis last week.

“Hey glow!!! #ad Shout out to Melissa [Skin Thesis] for my healthy glowing skin,” she captioned a series of photos of herself showing off her fresh and glowing face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the trio of selfies, Kardashian posed with her lips pouted, causing them to look bigger and resulting in a series of comments from fans who accused her of getting lip injections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 28, 2019 at 4:19pm PDT

“God what happened,” one person wrote, according to Cosmopolitan. “I’m sorry but your lips are overdone, it looks nasty,” commented another, while a third shared, “If you can’t close your lips… too much filler.”

Kardashian was also accused of getting a nose job, something she has previously denied.

“So sometimes I will contour my nose,” she said in a July makeup tutorial for Vogue. “And in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!”

In July 2018, she replied to one fan who wondered if she had gotten her nose done, writing, “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour.”

While the Good American designer’s latest Instagram post saw her turn off her comments, because her body is no one else’s business, she isn’t afraid of clapping back at fans, having done that back in April after one person accused her of getting her eyes “pulled back too much.”

“Now my eyes are pulled back? [Laughing out loud] oh man… you guys are really reaching,” Kardashian responded. “But sure, whatever you want to believe. I’m good with whatever babe. much love sent your way.”

“I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup, because we’re all putting on a fucking mask basically every day anyway,” the 35-year-old added to Cosmopolitan.com back in 2016. “When you dye your hair, you’re changing who you are, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it — that should be your own personal decision. I just don’t like when someone else is like, ‘Man, I only want to date a girl if they have big tits,’ and then a girl’s like, ‘I gotta get double-Ds.’ If you want them, great. If you’re doing that for your man, that’s when it bothers me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Hollywood To You/Star Max