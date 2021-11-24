Khloe Kardashian Faces Lawsuit for Using Photos of Bella Hadid in Good American

The Kardashian family is once again in some legal trouble. Khloe Kardashian is facing a lawsuit from a photographer after using a photo of Bella Hadid wearing Good American jeans without the proper authorization. InTouch reports that Alo Photography is suing Kardashian for “copyright infringement” after she shared a photo of Hadid in 2017.

Kardashian shared the photo of Hadid wearing some distressed black jeans by Good American on her personal Instagram with the caption “My baby [Bella Hadid] is rocking her [Good American] denim!! I love you Bella baby,” and Hadid left a comment saying “Love YOU!!!!! [heart emoji, crown emoji].” The plaintiff Is arguing that Kardashian used the photo to “promote” Good American and received significant financial gain from its distribution.

“Upon information and belief, the infringements increased traffic to the account and, in turn, caused the defendant to realize an increase in its merchandise sales [for Good American],” reads the court documents that InTouch acquired, and “a large number of people have viewed” the photos. The photo has since been removed from Kardashian’s account and Alo Photography is requesting that the Kardashians be blocked from using any of their photos in the future as well as any profits “attributable to the infringements” from 2017.

The Kardashians are currently embroiled in larger legal matters, with Kylie Jenner’s partner Travis Scott facing a $2 billion lawsuit following the death of 10 people and the injury of dozens of others at his Astroworld festival. TMZ reports that attorney Thomas Henry is representing 280 plaintiffs and the lawsuit was filed against Scott, Drake, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, and others. The lawsuit alleges that fans were “incited into a frenzy” during Scott’s performance, causing a deadly surge towards the stage.

According to the lawsuit, festival management did not take the appropriate steps to assure the safety of concertgoers. “The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of this event, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festival attendees at risk,” the filing reads, explaining the asking sum of $2 billion.