Khloe Kardashian Enrages Social Media Followers After Posting Meal Replacement Shake Photo Ads

It’s not the first time one of the Kardashians have fired up their followers as a result of an ad on their social media profile. In a post shared to her social media earlier this week, Khloé Kardashian set fans off and in a rage after sharing a meal replacement shake photo that many saw a big issue with.

The mother-of-one is seen holing a Flat Tummy Co drink mixture and meal replacement shake, and fans were less than impressed.

“And here we go again disappointing, disgusting, uneducated promotion everyone knows you’re lying and I think you have a responsibility to use your fortunate platform to spread messages of self-love – not endorse companies that think it’s okay for pregnant women to starve themselves did I also mention that these products are a catalyst for eating disorders?” one fan wrote. “Such a great message for young people who are the majority of your following, Khloe.”

“I know you are probably contractually obligated to post this because you may have made the deal a while ago. But seriously, give the money back. This is a disgusting use of your platform especially since you now have a daughter who will be susceptible to this one day. Please do better by your fans,” added another.

Another fan called the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star out saying she’s just after the money: “Someone needs more attention on herself. You need post this after everyone keeps tell you stop post about this. It all about $$$ and get attention.”

One of her fans echoed the negativity towards the product itself saying, “Khloe why are you still promoting this! I think you’re amazing but this product is damaging.”

“Girl haven’t people dragged the hell out of you for this enough times to stop? I mean y’all have all the money in the world you don’t need the money you make from this diarrhea tea,” another onlooker commented.

The star of Revenge Body has received criticism in the past for posting similar ads to her Instagram, especially after being so open with her weight loss journey.