Khloe Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping Bikini Shot After Fans Claim to Spot Six Toes

Khloe Kardashian faced more photoshopping allegations when she shared a new bikini photo on her Instagram page. Some fans suggested the picture showed her with six toes, which is similar to a bizarre allegation her older sister Kim Kardashian West faced a couple of years ago. The Kardashians recently marked the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, prompting Khloe to reveal that her mother Kris Jenner may have "misled" the Kardashian-Jenner sisters when the show began.

Back on Tuesday, Khloe shared a smoldering photo of herself in a neon pink bikini. "Teasing you until Thursday," she wrote in the caption. While many of her famous followers, friends, and family members praised the look, a few fans accused Khloe of editing the picture. "Six toes?" one Instagram user wrote. "Those feet don't look right," another wrote. "Do her legs look extra long to you?" another fan asked. "Airbrushed! Show your real self," one user wrote.

Weirdly enough, this is not the first time a Kardashian has been accused of having an extra toe. Back in August 2019, Kim shared a photo of herself with Kylie Jenner to promote KKW Fragrance. Some fans counted six toes on Kim's foot. This grew into a bizarre conspiracy theory that Kim's left foot has an extra digit. In September 2020, Kim shared a series of Instagram Story videos to debunk this.

"Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild," Kim said as she showed people her feet in a flip-flop. "But it's this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here," she added, pointing to a tiny bump on her left side. Kim wrote that the theory was "very baffling" to her, and she admitted that in a picture, the bump "looks like a sixth toe." Khloe has not commented on her own six-toe allegations, but Kim's explanation could fit in Khloe's situation as well.

Earlier this week, Khloe stopped by the YouTube show Side By Side, hosted by sisters Kalika and Khadijah Haqq, to reveal that her mother "sort of misled" her and Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians launched. "Me and Kourt both were like, 'We just want to film at our stores," Khloe explained. "My mom sort of misled us a little bit. She was like, 'Yeah, we're just going to film at the stores. It's all you have to do.' And we did it but we didn't really know what we were getting into. Then we were just like, 'Okay, we're already here. We'll just do it.'"

Over time, the reality TV lifestyle slowly took over and Khloe eventually realized the cameras were unavoidable. "Then it all snowballed into something else, but in the beginning, I don't think any of us knew what we were doing," she said. KUWTK launched in October 2007 and ended in June after 20 seasons and countless short-lived spin-offs. The Kardashians will return to television in the future after signing a new deal with Hulu.