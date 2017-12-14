Here’s Everything We Know About Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly preparing for her baby’s arrival.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is allegedly planning a baby shower, reports PEOPLE, celebrating her rumored pregnancy with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson in a private party.

Khloé, unlike sister Kim Kardashian, who is expecting her and husband Kanye West‘s third child via a surrogate, will be having a “low-key” celebration.

The Revenge Body host reportedly said she wanted the party to be “low-key like Kylie’s,” referencing her sister Kylie Jenner, who is also rumored to be pregnant with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott.

Jenner’s baby shower was allegedly held a day after older sister Kim’s and was a private pajama-themed party.

A source told the publication that Khloé and Thompson, who live in Cleveland together, are still torn on where to spend the holidays, but have decided she’ll give birth in Los Angeles.

“Khloé wants to give birth in L.A. That’s the plan right now. For Christmas, Khloé wants to be with her family,” the source said. “Tristan has a game on Christmas Day, so they are still deciding if they will celebrate together, or apart. Either way, they are spending New Year’s together.”

The source added that Khloé has been “very happy” throughout her pregnancy.

“Khloé seems very happy,” they said. “She doesn’t really talk about the baby. She hasn’t had a baby shower yet, but has one scheduled.”

Fans are thinking that Khloé and her 20-year-old sister will confirm their pregnancies after the E! reality show’s holiday break, based on a clip released from the show that appears to show both of them breaking the news to family and friends.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Getty/Cindy Ord