Khloe Kardashian May Have Just Revealed Her Baby’s Gender

Khloé Kardashian has yet to confirm her pregnancy, but she may have dropped the biggest hint about it yet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member shared the below shot, which some think was an indication of her upcoming child’s gender.

The photo shows a bouquet of pink roses, possibly indicating a baby girl is on the way.

Kardashian paired the shot with a simple caption that was only an emoji featuring two pink hearts.

The photo has received 400,000 likes and loads of comments, many of which are either compliments of the beautiful shot or speculation of a gender reveal.

Kardashian is said to be expecting a child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and is due next year, but it has not been confirmed by the couple.

