A Second Victim Has Broken His Silence About Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Misconduct

A second man came forward Tuesday alleging that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him.

Tony Montana, a documentary filmmaker, claims the actor groped him inside the Coronet Pub in Los Angeles in 2003. Montana, then in his 30s, says he was hanging out in the bar when Spacey arrived with friends.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Spacey’s accuser told Radar. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

Montana said that Spacey, who was drunk at the time, told him the lewd act “designates ownership.”

The filmmaker said he twisted Spacey’s thumb back to move his hand away, then paid for his drink and left the bar area. When he went to the bathroom, Montana claims the House of Cards actor followed him.

“I backed him out the door and I pushed him,” Montana said. “One of his friends was in line and I said, ‘It’s time to take your boy home.’ “

The group left, and Montana said that was the last time he saw Spacey. Still, he thought about the encounter often but only talked to therapists about it.

“I had PTSD for six months after,” he claims. “It was an emasculating thing for someone to do to me. Whenever I went to the bar I would see if he was there or have my back against the wall.”

The Hollywood figure said he chose to come forward after reading about the allegations actor Anthony Rapp made against Spacey on Sunday.

Rapp of Star Trek: Discovery claimed he was a victim of sexual misconduct after Spacey climbed on top of him at a Manhattan house party in 1986, when he was 14 years old.

Spacey responded to Rapp’s allegations on social media, writing that he doesn’t remember the encounter.

“But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” Spacey wrote in part.

He also took the opportunity in his statement to come out as homosexual, an admission many fans called ill-timed and an inappropriate deflection tactic.

After Rapp’s accusations were published, Netflix announced Tuesday that production of House of Cards‘ sixth season would be suspended. The streaming service and production company Media Rights Capital said they needed time “to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

On Monday, the streaming service revealed that House of Cards would end after its sixth season, though it claims the decision was made prior to Spacey’s scandal and is not related to the incident.

