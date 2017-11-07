New Kevin Spacey Film’s Premiere Canceled But Still Getting Wide Release

Besieged by allegations of sexual harassment and assault, the fallout for Kevin Spacey has now spread to a new project that was set to premiere this month, but now will not.

The new film All the Money in the World, which Spacey stars in, will not premiere at the American Film Institute’s prestigious AFI Fest on Nov. 16 as planned.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last week, AFI said its schedule was “locked in” and that All the Money in the World, which portrays the infamous 1973 John Paul Getty III kidnapping, would premiere as planned. Now, however, the film will be cut from the lineup, according to a statement from TriStar, which is a part of Sony.

“All the Money in the World is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honor in the AFI Fest,” a statement from the studio reads. “But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn.”

More: Kevin Spacey Has Reportedly Gone MIA Within His Inner Circle

Although the film will not make its originally planned premiere date at AFI Fest, it will still hit theaters in a wide release in December as planned.

“A film is not the work of one person. There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema’s master directors. It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the (alleged) wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film. Accordingly, the film will open wide as planned on December 22,” the statement continued.

AFI Fest also released a statement supporting TriStar and Sony’s decision to skip the movie festival.

“We support Sony’s decision to postpone the premiere in order to ensure the thousands of people who worked together on this film are honored at a proper time and in a proper light.”

In the $40 million movie, Spacey is nearly unrecognizable under heavy makeup as the oil tycoon J. Paul Getty Sr, who is known for his extreme frugality. When his grandson is kidnapped by Italian gangsters, the senior Getty refuses to pay the ransom.

Earlier it came out that the film would still be released in November, but would not seek an Oscar campaign for Spacey’s character. The film’s delayed release date is just another piece of the fallout after Spacey was accused of sexual harassment and assault by at least eight different men, ever since actor Anthony Rapp alleged in an Oct. 29 Buzzfeed article that Spacey acted sexually toward him when he was just 14 years old.

Spacey’s PR rep has since made a statement that he is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

Learn more about the allegations against Spacey here.

Photo Credit: Netflix