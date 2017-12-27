‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Will Pay $22K in Monthly Child Support

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd’s divorce is final — and it came at a high price.

The 44-year-old Scottish actor’s wife, Jane McKidd, filed to end their 17-year marriage in June 2016 and the divorce is now final.

TMZ reports that Kevin and Jane will maintain joint legal custody over their 17- and 15-year-old children. As far as physical custody goes, the family will use a “nesting” model, meaning the kids will live at the family home while the parents rotate in and out.

Kevin will reportedly pay $22,440 in monthly child support until the kids turn 18, in addition to paying for private school and summer camp. Jane will receive $65,096 per month in spousal support, plus 20 percent of any income Kevin receives in excess of $3 million a year. That spousal support will continue in the form of an additional $12,147 a month for four years after the kids turn 18.

TMZ also reports that both Kevin and Jane get a house, while they maintain shared ownership over a third house in Malibu, California.

In a joint statement the couple made to PEOPLE in 2016, the couple said the decision was mutual, and the separation is amicable.

“Kevin and Jane have jointly decided to end their marriage. They look forward to continuing to co-parent their children, who have been their top priority, and will to continue to enjoy a close and caring relationship,” their rep said.

McKidd has been on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Owen Hunt since 2008.