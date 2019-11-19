Kevin Hart Shares ‘New Addition’ to Workout Regimen Amid Recovery Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart is again sharing videos of himself working out as he continues to rehab from a serious car accident over the summer that left him with major spinal injuries. In his Instagram Story on Monday, Hart showed off his new workout bike before sharing clips of himself doing various workouts in the gym with his trainer.

“New edition to the workout regiment that’s gonna help me a lot. This motherf—er right here. The assault bike,” Hart started the Story by showing off his new piece of equipment.

“Got everything with hustle. That’s what I represent, that’s what I am,” he said later in the Story after lifting some free weights. “Taking it slow, ain’t lifting no heavy weights yet. I have to take my goddamn time. I’m actually only doing this video to sneak and get a break.”

Two days ago, Hart posted a similar workout video that saw him doing a variety of strength and core training in the gym. He shared a motivational caption with the clip.

“Rebuilding people….I’m not trying to get back to where I was…I’m trying to reach new levels of greatness….not for you guys tho…I’m trying to reach these new levels for MYSELF,” Hart wrote in the caption. “I want to inspire & motivate people to challenge themselves to be great. We all have greatness within…it’s up to us to tap into it. Nobody knows what your are capable of more than YOU. I can’t wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to reach!!!! A positive mindset & positive outlook on life are all you need…….you just have to look for it. It’s a lifestyle.”

The Jumanji actor has posted several other motivational social media videos following his surgery. Last month, he said, “Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” Hart continued. “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. You know, when you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective, and my appreciation for life is through the roof.”