Kevin Hart: Was Alcohol Involved in Car Accident?

Comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a serious car accident overnight in California. Hart was not behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and police said alcohol was not involved. Hart and the driver suffered “major back injuries,” but a second passenger was not injured.

The accident happened around in the early morning hours Sunday on Mulholland Highway in the Malibu Hills. Jared S. Black, 28, was driving the car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, with Hart, 40, and personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman, 31, as passengers.

According to the California Highway Patrol statement obtained by Radar Online, Black “immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment.”

Black and Broxterman were trapped in the car when police arrived, while Hart managed to escape himself.

After the driver was found, police “determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.”

TMZ obtained footage from the scene, showing the car crashed in an embankment about 10 feet from the road. The car crashed through a wooden fence and its roof collapsed.

Police said Black and Hart sustained “major back injuries.” A member of Hart’s security team took him to his nearby house for immediate medical attention before he was taken to Northridge Hospital. Black was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center for treatment.

Hart’s condition remains unknown as of Sunday afternoon. His representative has not commented, notes TMZ.

Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain,” police said. She is a personal trainer who works for Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish.

Hart got the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in July as a birthday present for himself. “I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home ‘Menace,’” he wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtag “muscle car lover.”

Since news broke of the crash, Hart’s fans have left their thoughts and prayers on Instagram.

“Praying for quick recovery… Glory to God for your survival,” one person wrote.

“We almost lost you please be careful,” another wrote.

“Hoping for a full recovery, I’m crying for the Cuda,” another person wrote.

Hart is known as one of the busiest stars in Hollywood. He most recently voiced Snowball in The Secret Life of Pets 2 and made a surprise cameo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He will next be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level on Dec.13. His latest stand-up special, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, was released on Netflix in April.

Photo credit: Getty Images