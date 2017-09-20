Kevin Hart Shuts Down Website for Posting Alleged Sex Tape

Kevin Hart has forcibly shut down a gossip site that posted his alleged sex tape that has been making waves this past week.

According to Blast, an unnamed blog obtained the sex tape and shared it on their site, as well as promote it on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hart’s team found the video and ordered a takedown. They contacted the site’s service provider, Facebook and Instagram. The site was soon taken down.

Unfortunately, the site had backed up the content and went live with a new domain with a different provider.

The explicit tape is said to show the Ride Along star cheating on his wife with multiple women during a night of partying.

The owner of the tape is accused of extorting the comedian for millions of dollars. Hart has refused to give in to the demands and has involved law enforcement.

Hart has since apologized to his family for the “major lapse in judgment” and vowed not to be taken advantage of by “anyone looking for a quick payday.”

