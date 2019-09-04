Kevin Hart Will Reportedly Require Months of Rehab After Car Crash

Kevin Hart will have to undergo months of rehab after he suffered “major back injuries” when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled down an embankment early Sunday morning. Two others were also involved in the wreck, including Jared Black, who was behind the wheel and also suffered serious injuries.

Hart, who had initially left the scene to seek medical attention, underwent a “successful” surgery earlier this week. His wife Eniko (Parrish) Hart informed reporters that the procedure went well and that her husband was awake and was “going to be just fine.”

Although Hart is expected to make a “full recovery,” the process won’t be easy. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the comedian and actor, 40, will require “extensive” physical therapy once he is discharged from the hospital, which will likely happen later this week. Along with weeks of physical therapy, Hart will also have numerous follow-up doctor’s appointments to make sure he is on the right path and things are healing properly.

The extensive medical checklist comes after Hart, along with his friends Black and his fiancée Rebbeca Broxterman, who is also the personal trainer for Hart’s wife, were involved in a serious accident. According to a police report, the trio had been riding around the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles in the comedian’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Black lost control of the vehicle and veered through a fence and down an embankment.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway,” a police report for the incident reads. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Black “was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.” Both he and Hart “sustained major back injuries” and were transported to local hospitals, with Hart being taken to Northridge and Black to UCLA Westwood. Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain.”

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, though alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. California Highway Patrol are reportedly looking into speeding as the cause of the crash.