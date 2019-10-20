Kevin Hart: Driver Involved With Crash Photographed Driving Again Amid Legal Threats

The driver who was behind the wheel of the car holding Kevin Hart during his car crash last month is back on the road. TMZ reported that Jared Black, a friend of Hart’s who lost control of the Jumanji: The Next Level star’s Plymouth Barracuda, was spotted driving his Land Rover over the weekend in California. During the damaging accident, Black suffered a serious back injury along with chest injuries. The damage was so much that he needed to be airlifted to a nearby hospital when responders arrived on the scene.

Accompanying him in his recent car ride was his fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman. She is a personal trainer for Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish. Broxterman was in the backseat when Black lost control of the car. Unlike her fiancé and Hart, she didn’t suffer any injuries.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hart said he has no hard feelings towards Black. “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Hart is still suffering from the crash. While he has been able to do some work filming promos for the upcoming Jumanji movie, the Philadelphia native is undergoing intensive physical therapy after needing spinal fusion due to three fractures.

Hart had to spend 10 days in the hospital. After he arrived home, a source told TMZ that he was grateful to even be alive after viewing images of the car crash.

“He really cherishes the fact that he’s alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect,” the sources said. “The crash had a huge impact on him.”

Hart has been actively working his physical therapist to get back to his old form. Nonetheless, he has began doing a little work with his Jumanji cast mates as the movie is set to premiere later this year.

He got back to work on a marketing promo where the cast was said to have worked reduced hours in order to accommodate his recovery, according to E! News.

Jumanji: The Next Level is set to hit theatres on Dec. 13. The movie will star Hart along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillian.

Shortly after the incident, Johnson sent out a post on social media offering his best wishes to a quick recovery for his friend.

“He’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse,” he said when stepping in to fill Hart’s place on the premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”