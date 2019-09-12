Kevin Hart Fans Ecstatic After His Release From Hospital 10 Days Following Car Accident

Kevin Hart’s fans were so happy this week when they learned that the comedian has been released from the hospital. According to a report by TMZ, he was taken to a live-in rehab facility to continue his treatment, but many fans agreed that this was a big step in the right direction for Hart.

It has been a medical whirlwind for Hart in the last week or so, as well as his fans. The comedian was in his classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on Sept. 2 when it went off the road and plunged into a ditch. He was hospitalized with a severe back injury, and underwent emergency surgery that night.

However, accounts of Hart’s recovery have been confused and inconsistent. Some reports claimed that he would be laid up indefinitely, while others suggested that he was on his feet the day after his operation. The latest report from TMZ says that he is at least well enough to go from the hospital to the rehab facility.

Fans were eager to take this good news and run with it, taking it as a sign that Hart would be back in shape in no time. They sent encouragement to the comedian through Twitter.

“He will do great! Lucky for him, he was heavy in the gym before his accident so his strength and his stamina is already in good shape,” one fan pointed out. “He will ace this and be back on his feet in no time! We are rooting for you.”

That’s good news. I’m hoping he has a speedy recovery,” added another.

Sources close to Hart told reporters that he is “glad” to be out of the hospital, even if he is not going home yet. After 10 days in his hospital bed in Los Angeles, Hart is reportedly eager to get started with his recovery.

“I’m grateful to be alive,” he reportedly said.

The insider added that Hart’s goal is to get back to his own home “as soon as possible.” He wants to transition to outpatient care in the comfort of his house, but it may take longer than he would like. The source said that Hart will most likely be in his rehab facility for about a week, give or take.

Hart was a passenger in his car at the time of the accident, along with his wife’s personal trainer, Rebecca Broxterman. Broxterman’s fiance, Jared S. Black was driving, and authorities say he simply lost control of the vehicle. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital, while Broxterman had only minor injuries, though she had to be cut free of the car. Hart had to have his spine fused back together in three places.