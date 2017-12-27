Kevin Hart’s Extravagant Christmas Gift for His Family Has Twitter Sounding Off

Kevin Hart went all out to bring his family a white Christmas.

The comedian posted a video on social media revealing that he had fake snow brought to his home in Malibu, California, where a snow day is totally out of the question.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Imagine being this wealthy pic.twitter.com/NjG7coL7E2 — Flavor Ramon (@AllenYork) December 25, 2017

“I brought Aspen to California!” he yells, panning the camera to show a massive snowman and sledding hill.

Hart, whose infidelity to wife Eniko Parrish recently got him caught up in an extortion scandal, quickly became the subject of both financial envy and cheating jokes:

This is the kind of financial situation, where a cheater is forgiven — gold wave (@mszashley) December 25, 2017

He cheated the weather just like how he cheated on his wife — Rochelle (@its_rochelleee) December 25, 2017

Why we got to all be broke 😭😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p8uJSSNaUp — James Dixon (@JdMcfly88) December 26, 2017

Imagine being this happy to work on Christmas pic.twitter.com/FhR2hKO9VO — Jᴇɴɴ F/A ᴛᴏᴡᴇʟ ɢɪʀʟ (@Lady_Echidna) December 26, 2017

The 38-year-old performer opened up about cheating on his wife earlier this month on the radio show The Breakfast Club, revealing that he “f—ed up.”

“You gotta f—ing just say exactly what it is,” Hart said. “That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed, you lay in it.”

“You f— up and then you go, ‘Oh s—, I f—ed up,’” he continued. “I rightfully stand in front of my f—-up, hands in the air, I’m guilty. Regardless of how it happened and what was involved and s— that I can’t talk about, I’m guilty. I’m wrong.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kevinhart4real