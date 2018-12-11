Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Defends Him Amid Oscars Firing Scandal

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, defended the comedian after he was fired from hosting the Oscars because of his old homophobic jokes.

Torrei, who was married to Hart from 2003 to 2011, told Inside Edition she does not think Hart is homophobic “at all,” adding he was “just making a joke.”

She was also asked about Hart’s infamous joke from his 2010 special Seriously Funny, in which he said one of his “biggest fears” was his “son growing up and being gay.”

“I don’t think, of course, he wants a gay son — of course, you want your son to be like you – but I think definitely if our son was to turn up gay I don’t think he would be homophobic about it,” Torrei explained. “I think he would embrace him and love him the same.”

Torrei also said she does not believe Hart needed to apologize for his past jokes.

“I stand with him, I don’t think he should have apologized. I think they should still have him host. I mean, who are they going to get? Mother Theresa?” she said. “You come from the ghetto and you fight, you fight, you fight… So, for my children to see that, it makes them want to step it up even higher.”

Hart and Torri share two children, son Hendrix, 11, and daughter Heaven, 13. The comedian is now married to Eniko Hart, with whom he shares 1-year-old son Kenzo.

Hart was hired to host the Academy Awards in February on Tuesday, and initially refused to apologize after his years-old homophobic jokes resurfaced. A few hours after posting a defiant video on Instagram, he issued an apology on Twitter and stepped aside from hosting the Oscars.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” Hart tweeted. “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have yet to name a new host. The 91st Oscars are scheduled for Feb. 24.

Photo credit: Maury Phillips/WireImage/Getty Images