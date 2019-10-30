Kevin Hart Breaks His Silence With Emotional Video Detailing His Recovery From Car Crash

Kevin Hart is speaking out nearly two months after he suffered serious spinal injuries in an early September car crash. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old actor and comedian broke his Instagram silence with an emotional video documenting his recovery, opening up about how the scary incident has changed his perspective on life.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart begins in the video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

As Hart spoke in the nearly two-minute-long video, a message on the screen read, “September 1, 2019. I was involved in an accident. My world was forever changed,” before it transitioned to an image of the comedian’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda after the accident. It later transitioned to footage of Hart in the hospital, requiring the assistance of nurses as he stands from his hospital bed wearing a back brace and an oxygen mask.

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” Hart continued. “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. You know, when you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective, and my appreciation for life is through the roof.”

As the video continues, footage of Hart taking part in physical therapy, part of his months-long recovery, are show, as is video of the actor spending time with his three children – 14-year-old daughter Heaven, 11-year-old son Hendrix and 1-year-old son, Kenzo.

“So don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised,” Hart added. “More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here. The road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

Hart is currently still recovering from the accident, which also left the driver, Jared Black, injured. The third passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, was not seriously injured.