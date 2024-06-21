Kevin Costner Reveals Talks With 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan

Kevin Costner is opening up about the future of Yellowstone once again. The Bodyguard star was asked about the Paramount Network series during his appearance on Sirius XM's The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw. "I can't let you go without asking in this room full of Yellowstone fans, and I know you've been talking about it so much as you've been promoting this," Shaw said to the actor, to which Costner responded with, "I haven't been talking about it so much. You've been asking about it a lot." Shaw asked if Cosnter's had a change of heart about the series and whether he's spoken to the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan.

"Well, look at me. 1988 and I still want to do the same movie," Costner said regarding the script for Horizon. "You know, I don't fall out of love. I love doing Yellowstone. I wouldn't mind doing it again if I can find the way to fit [it] into my life the way it did for five years and if I can't, I'm content with what I did. Would I do it again? I would, but it has to match up with my life."

Regarding whether a meeting between Costner and Sheridan has taken place, he provided a happy update. The two previously reportedly feuded over creative differences for the show before Costner's exit. "Well, Jiminy Christmas," Costner joked before adding, "Taylor and I have talked about what it would take to do it, and I think we're just trying to resolve if that could ever be that way. I've said exactly what I felt that there's no ... that's usually what I do. That's exactly how I feel, so I'll tell someone."

Costner previously told Entertainment Tonight that he is open to returning to the show. "I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," Costner said. "...I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out -- I hope it does -- but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."