Kevin Costner Didn’t Want to Look Old, So He Made ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Dye His Hair

Kevin Costner refuses to age out. Dave Annable, who co-starred with the Oscar winner on Yellowstone, recently said The Bodyguard actor told him to change up his look to avoid comparisons between them.

“I asked and this one they said yes,” Annable told PEOPLE while discussing his current series Lioness, which allowed him to keep his naturally gray hair for his role. “I asked on Yellowstone, and God bless Mr. [Kevin] Costner, he was like, ‘No – you’re going to dye it. I don’t want to look that old.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Copy that. That makes sense.’”

In Lioness, Annable plays Neal, the surgeon husband of Zoe Saldaña’s protagonist Joe. “So yeah, [for] this one I think it works,” the actor said of his gray hair. “We’re able to use it. It looks doctor-y.”

Costner has been open about aging, especially in Hollywood. Last year, in celebration of his 68th birthday, he shared some words of wisdom on social media. “Don’t believe what they say about getting older,” Costner wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself in Yellowstone. “Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time.”

His last year wasn’t an easy one. On the heels of a contentious divorce from Christine Baumgartner, he has a new look on life. Their divorce was finalized in Feb. 2024.

“That’s a crushing moment. It’s powerful. It hurt,” Costner said on CBS Mornings when host Gayle King asked him how he is doing in the wake of the divorce. “But I go forward. I have no choice — my children are looking at me. So I can’t wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward,” he added. “I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are.”

Costner and his ex-wife married in 2004. She filed for divorce in May 2023, which Costner was reportedly blindsided by. The couple share three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.