Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Clears Confusion on Her Relationship With 'Yellowstone' Star

Kevin Costner's ex-wife has reportedly cleared up some confusion around her relationship with the former Yellowstone star. There had been rumors that Costner and his ex, Christine Baumgartner, began a "friends with benefits" relationship, following their divorce. Now, a friend of Baumgartner has spoken out, telling the Daily Mail, "Christine said there is not a blip of truth about she and Kevin toying with the idea of being friends with benefits."

"First off, they barely speak to each other and secondly, she's moved on," the friend added, then going on to note that the upcoming holiday season is expected to be "challenging," particularly Thanksgiving, because "it was such a big deal to do with the family, but she's staying strong and moving forward." In regards to the chances of the pair reconciling, the insider says it's very unlikely because "there is still a lot of hurt on both sides and she's still disappointed that Kevin and his legal team painted such a horrible and untruthful picture of her."

"Christine said she's relieved to have her own space and knows in her heart that she made the right decision," the friend said. "Of course, she hopes to one day have some sort of relationship with Kevin, but it's going to take time." For now, Baumgartner is "focusing on her kids and creating a new home," as well as considering a new career in interior decorating. The source said, "It's always been a passion" that "makes her happy."

Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, were married for 18 years, having tied the knot in September 2004. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner earlier this summer, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. After months of heated legal showdowns, the pair settled their divorce in September. According to TMZ, Baumgartner received a significant settlement payment, though other details remain sparse.

Prior to the settlement, Baumgartner was dealt a legal blow when she was ordered to pay Costner's attorney fees. The ruling was handed down after Baumgartner had requested that Costner pay nearly $9,000 in her attorney's fees. The judge said in court, "I spent a lot of time trying to capture exactly what it is you didn't have."