Kevin Costner Releases New Song to Benefit Hurricane Victims

Kevin Costner has joined the ranks of artists leveraging their talents to aid those affected by recent natural disasters. The Yellowstone star, alongside his band Modern West, has unveiled a new single titled “Find Your Way,” with all proceeds earmarked for hurricane relief efforts.

The 69-year-old actor took to Instagram on Oct. 11 to announce the release, marking the band’s first musical offering in over four years. Costner shared, “Today, @modernwestband and I are releasing our first song in more than 4 years in support of Hurricanes Helene and Milton recovery efforts. You can find the link to donate and download the song in my stories and bio.”

Expressing his personal connection to the power of music during challenging times, Costner added, “I’ve gone through seasons of darkness where I clung to the lyrics of songs that really carried me through. I hope that ‘Find Your Way’ provides that kind of refuge for anyone trudging through and losing sight of hope.”

The initiative allows listeners to choose their donation amount when purchasing the song, with all proceeds directed to Hope Force International, an organization actively engaged in disaster relief in areas ravaged by the recent hurricanes. Costner elaborated, “all proceeds are going directly to @hopeforceinternational, who are on the ground actively helping in the areas devastated by these hurricanes.”

Costner further detailed the song’s creation, crediting his bandmates and guest artists for their contributions: “My bandmates @teddymorganmusic and @parkchisolm wrote this song with the incredibly talented @kathigginsmusic. Her background vocals, along with the beautiful Hammond organ played by @sansonica_music, added just the magic we needed to make this song feel like the prayer that it is.”

Concluding his announcement, Costner expressed his hope for the song’s impact: “I hope it means something to you guys, and that you’ll consider purchasing it to benefit the victims of these terrible storms.”

This charitable endeavor is not Costner’s first foray into the music world. Kevin Costner & Modern West, an Americana and rock band, was formed in 2007. Their debut album, Untold Truths, released in 2008, achieved notable success on Billboard’s charts. The band has since produced several albums, including Turn It On, which was accompanied by a European tour, and Famous For Killing Each Other: Music From and Inspired By Hatfields & McCoys, which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Country Album chart.

Coinciding with Costner’s starring role in the hit TV series Yellowstone, the band released Tales from Yellowstone, a concept album written from the perspective of his character, John Dutton. Several tracks from this album were featured in the show’s third season, further blending Costner’s acting and musical careers.

Costner’s charitable action aligns with a broader movement of artists supporting hurricane victims. On Oct. 7, Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority announced Concert for Carolina, a benefit show headlined by country music stars Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor. The event, scheduled for Oct. 26 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., aims to support those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Church, 47, has also taken individual action, releasing his first new song in three years, “Darkest Hour,” on Oct. 4. In a gesture of solidarity, Church announced he would be signing over all publishing royalties from the song to the people of North Carolina.

The week prior, country music legend Dolly Parton pledged a substantial $1 million donation to aid Hurricane Helene victims, particularly in her home state of Tennessee, which was among the six states impacted by the storm. Taylor Swift also contributed $5 million to aid communities devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.