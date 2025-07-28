Keshia Knight Pulliam Pays Tribute to ‘Cosby Show’ Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Keshia Knight Pulliam is mourning the loss of her “big brother” following the death of her former The Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner last week.

The actress, who played Rudy Huxtable on the iconic sitcom, took to Instagram on Sunday to speak out about the tragic drowning death of Warner, who played her on-screen brother, Theo Huxtable, on July 20.

“A week ago I lost my big brother, but I gained an angel…,” Knight Pulliam, 46, wrote in an emotional social media message. “I love you… I miss you… We got our girls,” she added, referring to Warner’s wife and daughter.

With the heartfelt caption, Knight Pulliam shared a video of Warner performing his music, followed by a short clip of two young girls, who appear to be the friend’s daughters, walking with a horse together.

On her Instagram Story, Knight Pulliam added, “Thank you for every text call and all of the love that you have sent my way … I’ve just needed a moment…”

Warner died at age 54 on July 20 after being caught in a rip current while attempting to save his young daughter during a family vacation to Costa Rica. “Both were dragged by the current,” Elberth León, head of the Tourist Police for Costa Rica’s Atlantic region, told Us Weekly. “They were bathing together and were caught by a rip current. Obviously, as a father, he fought for his daughter, but the current in that area is very strong, and they couldn’t accomplish the objective.”

Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa Huxtable, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore 'Theo' Huxtable, Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable on the cosby show

Warner’s fellow Cosby Show alums have been honoring him following his tragic death, including Raven-Symoné, who played Olivia starting in Season 6 of the sitcom.

“Words cannot describe the pain and the sadness and surprise that I feel with the recent loss of MJW,” she said on Instagram on Tuesday. “He was the big brother, he was a beacon, he was one of the most multifaceted, talented men. So gentle, and my heart and soul and hugs and kisses go out to his daughter and his wife and his mother.”

She continued, “He gave the best advice, he gave the best hugs and his smile will always be a huge, bright f—ing white smile in my head forever. I love you, and I know you’re watching over all of us now. Bye, Malcolm.”