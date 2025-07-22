Malcolm-Jamal Warner Drowning: Second Man Reportedly in Critical Condition

Malcolm-Jamal Warner wasn’t the only person caught in a current on July 20 while in Costa Rica. PEOPLE reports a second man was rescued, and is currently in critical condition.

Warner was pulled by bystanders and rescue efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful. He was 54 years old at the time of his death, leaving behind his wife, daughter, and beloved mother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Costa Rican Red Cross says they received a report of a “water-related” incident at the Playa Grande resort in Cahuita, Limón at around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. Three ambulances were sent to the scene, where they “attended” to two adult male patients, one of which was Warner, who was declared dead on the scene.

The other was taken to a local Limón clinic in critical condition. “The scene was subsequently handed over to the police authorities for the appropriate legal procedures,” the Costa Rican Red Cross’ statement read. They further explained that “two people were dragged by a water current at the beach,” and both patients were out of the water when their paramedics arrived. Authorities confirmed The Cosby Show alum “apparently died as a result of asphyxiation by submersion.”

Warner’s recent credits include his podcast, Not All Hood and 9-1-1. In 2015, he won a Grammy award for contributing to a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Jesus Children of America,” and earned a nomination in 2022 for his spoken word poetry album Hiding in Plain View.

Celebrities have been paying tribute to him in posts on social media, including those who worked closely with him, such as Tracee Ellis Ross who starred as his on-screen wife on Reed Between the Lines for four seasons. His TV dad Bill Cosby released a statement via his rep, Andrew, Wyatt. He also spoke with CBS News, saying, “We were embracing each other over the phone about a dearly beloved friend … Malcolm was always embracing relationships with everybody he worked with,” he told anchor Jericka Duncan.

He says they spoke three months ago, where Warner expressed excitement about his music career. “He was very proud of what he had done,” Cosby said.