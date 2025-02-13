Kesha Throws Champagne Bottle Mid-Performance, Hits Photographer

It was champagne problems for Kesha during her Feb. 6 performance at YSL Beauty Candy Club in SoHo! The pop singer, 37, had a minor mishap with some bubbly during her New York City show, smacking a photographer shooting her performance with the bottle during a rowdy rendition of “Joyride.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, Kesha could be seen holding the bottle while performing with dances on their knees at her feet. The “Tik Tok” singer then shook the open bottle to spray champagne everywhere, dousing herself and the dancers. It was at this point Kesha tossed the bottle to the side of the stage, accidentally smacking the photographer in the stomach and splashing him with some liquid as well.

Kesha at the YSL Beauty Candy Club on February 06, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Kesha can be seen offering up an apology to the photographer with a little hand wave, and it was clear he saw the incident as no big deal as well, giving her a casual wave in return.

The performance mishap came just a month after Kesha celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut studio album Animal. “I spent my whole life learning the art of songwriting from my mom, an iconic songwriter herself, so when Animal came out, it was a culmination of the sounds of growing up, the sounds of falling in love, heartbreak, the sounds of coming of age, and I had no idea what these songs would open up for me and what kind of life I would be creating for myself just by putting these songs out in the world,” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 5. “I’m so happy I did, and so happy you’ve connected to it the way that you have, and continue to do so.”

“15 years later, TiK ToK had its biggest streaming day just a few days ago,” she said. “Just goes to show that we all go through these same pivotal feelings and emotions growing up. I’m so happy to have grown up with all of you. Happy anniversary Animal. I had no idea you were that b—h. But turns out you totally are.”