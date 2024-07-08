Kesha Stands Strong Against Body Shamers

'To those who think you're shaming me, you're actually making me feel very powerful,' the singer wrote in a message to her body shamers.

Kesha is standing up to her body-shamers. Taking to Instagram Sunday to share two photos of herself in a black bikini, the "Woman" singer, 37, directly addressed her body shamers, writing that she is "so proud" of herself despite the hateful messages.

"I didn't think in 2024 people still body shamed but. I am so proud of my body," the singer began the Instagram post. "She's been through a lot. She's torn her ACL on stage and finished the show. She's held my f-ing broken heart together."

Kesha went on to directly address online trolls sharing hateful comments, writing, "To those who think you're shaming me, you're actually making me feel very powerful. So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. In the mean time, hate me harder b-."

Many of Kesha's fellow celebrities and fans were quick to applaud her message, with close friend Kyle Richards commenting, "So beautiful inside and out." One fan wrote, "An absolute queen, an inspiration, and a warrior who's had to be strong even when she should have been protected. We love you," with somebody else adding, "HATE ME HARDER is one of my anthems. I love you so much Kesha."

This is far from the first time Kesha – who on July 4 released "Joyride," her first single as an indie artist since parting ways with Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records and RCA – has opened up her relationship with her body. A year after she publicly rejected the idea of "perfection" and told "body shamers please f- off ain't nobody got time for it," the two-time Grammy nominee opened up about her past struggles with eating disorders, telling Rolling Stone in 2017 that she "really just thought I wasn't supposed to eat food. If I ever did [eat], I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I'd think, "Oh, my God, I can't believe I actually did that horrible thing. I'm so ashamed of myself because I don't deserve to eat food."'

She told Cosmopolitan the following year that "the final straw was when I was with my mom at a family dinner party and I was so anxious. Driving home, I had to pull over, and I was like, I can't keep this secret anymore. It was scary, but I finally put my foot down and chose life. That was a huge turning point."

Kesha told the outlet, "I'm not a size. I'm not a number. I am a strong, badass, mother--king woman, and quite frankly, I like my junk. Ten years ago, I never thought I'd be able to say that."