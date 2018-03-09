Kesha Spotted on Crutches Following Knee Surgery

Pop singer Kesha was spotted on crutches in Los Angeles on Friday, recovering from knee surgery for a torn ACL.

The “Prayer” singer suffered her injury while performing in Dubai this past February. She announced in the following weeks that she would need to postpone the remainder of her world tour.

“Next time you see this knee it’s going to have some gnarly battle scars!” Kesha wrote on Instagram when taking a photo of her injured leg just before surgery.

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors’ orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” Kesha wrote when announcing the cancellation of her tour. “Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work,” she continued. “I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

Kesha found herself in the spotlight earlier this year by giving an incredibly emotional live performance of her hit song “Praying” during the 2018 Grammy Awards. The song is directly addressed towar Dr. Luke, the former music producer Kesha accused of sexual harassment.

“It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years,” she wrote prior to the performance when it came to writing the track with Ryan Lewis and Ben Abraham. “I just want to say that I needed this song in a very real way. I’m so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammys on Sunday, and if you need it I hope this song finds you.”

Regardless of her injury, Kesha was very vocal on her Twitter page on Thursday as a celebration of International Women’s Day.

I just really f—ing love being a woman and I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong. Happy International Women’s Day, be proud of who you are, you are all strong badass motherf— women! 💖💜💖 — kesha (@KeshaRose) March 8, 2018

