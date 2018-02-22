Kesha Reveals Photo of Injured Knee Ahead of Surgery

Kesha recently suffered a tear in her ACL in her knee after a fall at a concert in Dubai on Feb. 9, and the singer is set to undergo surgery so she can start her journey to recovery.

Ahead of her procedure, Kesha took to social media to share a photo of her injured knee, posting a shot of her leg covered in marker as she prepared for her operation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Next time you see this knee it’s going to have some gnarly battle scars!” Kesha captioned the image along with a few emojis.

Next time you see this knee its going to have some gnarly battle scars!

💜🌟💜🌟 pic.twitter.com/Udet56cc5L — kesha (@KeshaRose) February 20, 2018

The injury forced Kesha to cancel her Byron Bay Bluesfest performance and postpone tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan. The 30-year-old was set to begin touring on March 25 in Australia and conclude on April 20 in Japan.

Earlier this week, the singer took to Instagram to update fans on her condition, writing that she was “heartbroken” to postpone the dates.

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors’ orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” she wrote.

“Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work,” she continued. “I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

On June 6, she will begin the North American leg of her joint tour with Macklemore, The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour. The singer’s injury will reportedly not affect that leg of the trek.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com