Kensington Palace Shares New Photos of Prince George in Honor of His 6th Birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared new photos of Prince George to mark his sixth birthday on Instagram Sunday. George, who will one day become King of England, is seen with wide smiles in all three photos, showing off his baby teeth. Two of the photos were taken at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s garden at their home at Kensington Palace.

The two pictures taken in the garden show George wearing the jersey of England’s national soccer team.

“Happy birthday, Prince George! Great choice of shirt,” the team wrote in the comments.

“Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday,” Kensington Palace said in the captions. “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!”

“Such a giggly moment – may many more come! Happy birthday,” one fan wrote.

“Happy birthday Future KING,” another wrote.

“Could he be any more precious?!?!? Love! Happy birthday, Prince George!” another royal fan wrote.

George celebrates his sixth birthday on Monday. He is third in line for the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William. He has two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

As PEOPLE notes, George and Charlotte will be spending his birthday on the private Caribbean island of Mustique with their parents.

George and Charlotte recently got some special time with Kate’s parents while the Duchess attended Wimbledon matches. According to PEOPLE, the royal youngsters went to Englefield Summer Fete with Carole and Michael Middleton.

“They were having such fun going from stall to stall, playing on all the games,” a witness told the magazine. “George did pretty well at the ‘crockery smash’ stall. He looked very pleased with himself.”

The annual festival included inflatable slides, tractor rides, live music, barbecue and traditional English festival games.

“They were so cute, and Charlotte particularly was very friendly, politely saying hello to other children.

George was running around, exactly like all the other children,” the witness added.

Englefield Estate is the same village where Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton married James Matthews last year. Matthews and Pippa hosted a reception at Englefield House, a 16th century manor at the estate.

George, Charlotte and Louis also accompanied Kate to the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on July 10. Meghan Markle also took Archie Harrison, her newborn son with Prince Harry, to the event. Harry and William played on opposing teams during the match, which raised funds for several royal charities.

