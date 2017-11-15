Kendra Wilkinson Shares Stunning ‘Couple Years Old’ Photo

It may not be Thursday, but that’s not stopping Kendra Wilkinson from sharing a throwback photo to her younger days.

Mood 😜😏 this photo is a couple years old btw 😂 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old Girls Next Door alum took to Instagram to share a bombshell photo.

In the photo, a younger Wilkinson sports low-cut blue jeans while holding her grey tank to show off her toned, tanned tummy.

“Mood,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption next to two smiling emojis. “This photo is a couple years old [by the way].”

Wilksinson’s fans loved the throwback, describing it as “beautiful” and “stunning.”

“You are still my idol then and now,” someone wrote.

“You look awesome no matter what,” another fan said.

“I love that you admit this pics old. Get on with yo bad self! Us Moms everywhere appreciate it,” someone else posted.

Wilkinson, who is mom to 7-year-old son Hank Baskett IV and 3-year-old daughter Alijah Mary Baskett with her husband Hank Baskett, made headlines in September after making a controversial statement about Marilyn Monroe following Hugh Hefner’s death.

While sharing what she loved most about Hefner, Wilkinson wrote that how the iconic actress “should be honored” to be buried next to Hefner.

The comment came on the heels of Hefner’s plans to be buried next to Monroe, who was the first Playboy cover model.

Social followers were upset with Wilkinson, sharing with the former model that while Hefner might be a pioneer in sexual liberation, his actions of wanting to be buried next to Monroe were exploitative and destructive to a degree — especially considering Monroe has been dead for more than half a century.

“Marilyn had more class than any Playboy fornicator. Don’t demean that woman,” one person responded.

“Um no…hugh should be the honored one. Without Monroe, playboy would have never existed,” another person said.

Realizing her words following the feedback, Wilkinson deleted the tweet despite wanting to underline to followers just how much she appreciated and loved Hefner.