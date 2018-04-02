Kendra Wilkinson Hints at Hank Baskett Divorce Announcement

Kendra Wilkinson is hinting that she may be announcing her divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

In a series of tearful Instagram stories posted to her account Monday morning, the former Playboy model and reality television personality delivered a somber and ominous message to fans, presumably relating to her troubled marriage to Baskett.

“Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will,” Wilkinson said in an Instagram live video on Monday.

“Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you,” she added.

Fans began suspecting trouble in the couple’s relationship when the former Girls Next Door personality shared a series of black-and-white selfies with overlaid messages like “life isn’t making any sense to me right now” and “I need to love myself again.”

Sources then spoke to Us Weekly claiming that the couple, who have two children together, are preparing to divorce.

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” the source said.

Wilkinson has shared numerous cryptic messages since that news broke, many of which seem to be about the split.

“The universe doesn’t stop for you,” Wilkinson wrote on Friday. “Whatever is supposed to happen will happen. At the end if all [you] have is faith, love and positive outlook then it’s a good day.”

In February, Wilkinson had admitted she and Baskett were going through marital troubles after a tabloid article claimed that the Kendra On Top star was “faking” marital issues so WE tv would give her show a seventh season.

“1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson started off. “2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years. 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story,” Wilkinson wrote on Instagram, dispelling the “fake” claims.

Wilkinson earned fame as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends on the E! show The Girls Next Door. She moved out of the mansion in 2009 and married Baskett later that year.