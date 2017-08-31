Kendra Wilkinson Opens up About Her Family’s Strained Relationships

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett was at the center of a ton of familial drama on the latest episode of Kendra on Top, and she had to clear the air on Twitter afterwards.

After last night show, There a lot of Why didn’t u do this, why didn’t u do that, why u choose this side or that side? Here’s the reality… — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) August 19, 2017

Wilkinson’s mother, father and brother all attended the premiere performance of her Las Vegas show. Her dad did not have a great relationship with Wilkinson or her brother growing up, and their mom also wrote a rough chapter about him in the memoir she had been working on. The TV personality was open to see him, but the rest of her family was not as willing to forgive.

The tension has heavy all night, and none of the parties involved wanted to interact. Wilkinson was faced with loads of fan questions about why she didn’t step in and mediate the family feud. That’s why she took to Twitter to dispel the comments.

“After last night show, there’s a lot of ‘Why didn’t you do this, why didn’t u do that, why u choose this side or that side?’” she wrote. “Here’s the reality, I love my mother as much as my father and love my brother as much as both. Not choosing a side, choosing to understand. Everybody had a right to react the way they did. I even told them that night. I’m proud of mom, Dad and bro for facing such pain.”

“All of us are dealing with the same amount of pain. Just different situations. How we are reacting to it is what we should be focused on.”

She then went on to thank her mother for raising her without her dad’s help, her dad for wanting to get back into her life and her brother for dealing with all the drama.

“I’m proud of my mom for raising me alone… must have been hard.” she wrote. “I credit her everyday. The recent problems have been the only issues with us. I’m proud of my dad for coming back into my life. Even with the guilt he has to live with. Sucks he ran last night. That’s not him anymore.”

“I’m proud of my brother for being the stand up man. Must be hard to be in his position. Not fair you and I have to deal with this.”

At the end of the tweet-storm, she just had one simple message of unity she wanted to deliver.

She wrote, “I’m just a hopeful person and want to see something special with my fam when we are still alive.”

Kendra On Top airs Fridays on WE tv at 9 p.m. ET.