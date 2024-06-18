Kendra Wilkinson Adds a New Member to Her Family

Kendra Wilkinson is the proud mama of a new dog. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star announced so on Instagram. "Adopted a dog. Meet Rose," she captioned a photo of her and her new fur baby. She was kneeling in front of a sign that read Pet Adoption Center. Wilkinson has been doing things to focus on her wellbeing, recently announcing she's leaving the real estate industry after working hard to obtain her license and landing a spinoff that aired for two seasons on MAX.

The mother of two was hospitalized last fall to address her mental health. In an Instagram post, she confirmed a hiatus. "My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I'm on to new projects," she wrote. "I'm blessed and thankful for all the support and mentoring I was given. Real estate is hard and I might get back into it again down the line. For now, it's a little stressful in my life so I'm focusing on myself and kids and getting my mental health good again so I have the strength to get back in it with a good head. Love you and thank you guys."

The former Playboy model debuted her show in 2021. Ahead of the release, she spoke with PopCulture.com ahead of the premiere noting that a career in real estate seemed promising for her and her two children Alijah and Hank IV following her heartbreaking divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett after 10 years of marriage. She was also not getting any work in Hollywood after multiple reality shows and needed a source of income to support her family.

"Hollywood ended a couple years ago and nobody was calling," she said at the time. "I wasn't getting any more deals. It was over for me in Hollywood. My 15 minutes were up, so I had to figure it out." The model continued of the start of her real estate journey, "Being a mom of two and [having] no one to rely on, I have to provide. I decided on real estate and to fully commit myself to it. So I decided that – I passed the real estate exam the first try and the cameras came back to film it all."