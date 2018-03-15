‘Vogue’ Fans Furious Over Kendall Jenner Cover Photo

On Wednesday, Vogue shared the cover of its April 2018 issue, featuring one Kendall Jenner rocking a head of curly hair, a strapless ruffled gown and a bird perched on her fingers.

.@KendallJenner stars on the cover of our April issue! Read the full interview: https://t.co/Kdy436tg8z pic.twitter.com/vcPm0aLY7f — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 14, 2018

As with all things, the internet had an opinion on the magazine’s choice of cover star, and it appeared that that opinion was overwhelmingly negative this time around, at least on Vogue‘s Twitter page.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In response to the magazine’s tweet revealing the cover, many people simply had a question of “Why,” questioning what Jenner had done to deserve the honor.

“Okay, I just don’t get it why Kendall?!” one person queried. “There are so many people who deserved to be on the Vogue cover.”

“What is there to read about her?” wondered another, while a third person told the magazine, “Keep it.”

Is it just me or has Kendall Jenner been on the cover of Vogue for the past two years? — 🌈 Hailey (@rovnerzcomet) March 14, 2018

Now I know what I won’t be reading next month — Caro Gutiérrez (@wolfchildcaro) March 14, 2018

Wtf why — Emma (@em_izzo) March 14, 2018

It should be noted that last year, Jenner usurped Gisele Bundchen to become the highest-paid supermodel in the world, according to Forbes, a fact that does not earn her a cover spot but states that she is clearly in demand within the fashion industry.

Jenner has previously covered Vogue US multiple times, as well as several international editions of the magazine.

In a tweet reacting to the cover, Jenner wrote, “Thrilled to cover @voguemagazine’s April dreamers issue!! Vogue continues to make my dreams come true.”

thrilled to cover @voguemagazine‘s April dreamers issue!! Vogue continues to make my dreams come true. ❤️ read my full cover story in the link in my bio. shot by my babies @mertalas @macpiggott pic.twitter.com/j6lRC32Kfu — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 14, 2018

The 22-year-old’s accompanying feature saw her discuss her booming career, with Jenner noting that she’s been taking a bit of a step back from being at the forefront of the fashion world as of late, returning her focus to riding horses.

“I made it a point at the beginning of 2017 to consciously slow down, take more time for myself, be more selective and not just do whatever my agents tell me to do,” Jenner explained.

“I did this my whole life—it was my life,” she said of riding, which she has done since she was young. “I didn’t care for anything else, I didn’t care about boys. This is what makes me really happy.”

Photo Credit: Vogue