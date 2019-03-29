Kendall Jenner Stalker Arrested by ICE

Kendall Jenner‘s alleged stalker was arrested by ICE on Monday after authorities had been tracking him for several weeks, TMZ reports.

John Ford was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Albuquerque, New Mexico at a hotel, and the organization believes the arrest may have prevented violence against Jenner.

The 38-year-old Ford is a Canadian citizen who entered the United States one year ago via Montana on a non-immigrant B-2 visa, which allowed him to stay in the country for no more than six months.

Ford is currently in ICE custody in El Paso, Texas and awaiting a deportation hearing.

“This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime,” an ICE spokesperson told TMZ. “Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn’t escalate to become a tragedy.”

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension,” the the Kardashian-Jenner family said. “His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”

Last year, Ford was arrested for trespassing on Jenner’s property multiple times. The model obtained a restraining order against Ford and he pleaded no contest to two counts of trespassing. He was sentenced to 180 days in county jail and was released in February after serving half his sentence.

In October, Jenner blasted TMZ for releasing the location of her home and potentially jeopardizing her safety in the process after the outlet reported that Ford had ended up by Jenner’s pool.

“And how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is?” she wrote. “cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get??? ….”

“i understand what i’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger,” she continued. “your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself.”

