Kendall Jenner Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo To Snapchat

Being no stranger to showing off some skin, Kendall Jenner took to Snapchat today to share a pic of her new swimsuit, and it’s racy.

Baring quite a bit of her backside, the 21-year-old debuted a red one-piece bathing suit and tagged the photo with a large, white text reading “Sorry.”

In addition to her steamy swimsuit photo, Kendall also shared a pic to let her followers know she was jamming the new album from singer H.E.R. (real name Gabi Wilson).

Rocking the flower crown filter, Kendall also posted some video of herself listening to the tracks “Changes” and “I Won’t” from H.E.R.’s new album, H.E.R. Volume 2.

Recently, Kendall and her close friend Cara Delevingne hit up New York City’s Museum of Sex.

Sharing to Cara’s Instagram, the girls bounced around on large inflatables that are designed and shaped to resemble breasts.

More specifically, Delevingne hopped around on the breast inflatables while Jenner filmed. They looked to be having a great time.

While her busy modeling, fashion designing, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians schedules keep her pretty busy, Kendall has recently made some time for a little acting.

Next year she’ll appear in Ocean’s Eight, the all-female cast spin-off of the Ocean’s 11 series that stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, and Sarah Paulson.

She joins the cameo ranks alongside big sis Kim Kardashian, as well as Zayn Malik, Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn, Hailey Baldwin, Carl Reiner, and Serena Williams.

Photo Credit: Getty / J. Kempin