Kendall Jenner Will Quit Her App in 2018: ‘My Goals and Priorities Are Changing’

Kendall Jenner is moving on in her career without the help of her famous app, she announced today.

On her website, KendallJ.com, the 22-year-old supermodel wrote that she will be scaling back her digital presence and will no longer be updating her app in 2018.

“As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018,” she explained to fans. “I hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall.”

Jenner used her app as an outlet to share highlights from her modeling career, her favorite street style looks and a peek inside her beauty routine — in addition to keeping things candid on social media and appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the past 10 years.

The announcement comes shortly after a KUWTK promo clip showed her telling Kim Kardashian that she sometimes experiences anxiety, followed by a clip of her mother, Kris Jenner, talking about taking someone to the hospital.

“I just get anxiety sometimes,” Jenner shared in the clip.

Jenner became the world’s highest paid model in 2017 after racking in $22 million, according to Forbes. She’s also Instagram’s most followed model with 85.7 million followers.

The model has deals with many brand giants, including Adidas, Estée Lauder and La Perla, and she swiped the top model spot from fellow supermodel GIsele Bündchen, who had been the world’s top earning model since 2002. Bündchen, 37, now holds the second spot for 2017, with earnings of $17.5 million.