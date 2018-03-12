Kendall Jenner Feeds Sister Kylie Cough Drop Mouth to Mouth in New Photo

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are taking the idea of “sisterly love” to a new level in a recently posted Instagram photo that sees Kendall feeding Kylie a cough drop mouth to mouth.

In the photo, Kendall, who nearly towers over Kylie, is holding a cough drop in her mouth and preparing to feed it to her younger sister who is waiting with her own mouth wide open.

The photo was shared to Kylie’s Instagram page with the caption, “need a cough drop?” At the time of this writing it had 5.5 million likes.

A recent report revealed that Kylie is the top money-maker in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with her business empire being worth an estimated $386 million.

Additionally, The Daily Mail reported that her businesses could potentially reach a total value of $1 billion by the year 2022.

Maybe the largest part of what has driven Kylie’s entrepreneurial income is her Kylie Cosmetics brand. Most well-known for producing lip-kits, the brand has earned a whopping $420 million since its launch just under two years ago.

It’s certainly a major accomplishment, especially considering that she is the youngest of the family at only 20 years old.

While she may be the top earner business-wise, it is surprising to know that Kylie does not top the list when it comes to net-worth. Arguably the most famous member of the family, Kim Kardashian pulls in a net-worth of around $175 million, according to Time Money.

She’s built her wealth by taking on a number of projects, such as her KKW beauty line, her app, and by being an executive producer on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In 2016, Kardashian came in at No. 47 on Forbes’ list of the year’s 100 highest-earning celebrities, having made an estimated $45.5 million.

As previously mentioned, Kylie’s business empire is worth an estimated $386 million, and could reach a worth of $1 billion in a few years. However, the make-up mogul herself is personally worth about $50 million, which makes her the second-highest earner of all the Kardashian/Jenner children.

While her business endeavours are certainly important, her newest title is “mom,” as she recently gave birth to a daughter with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

Kendall may not top the Kardashian/Jenner list of biggest earners, but she is in the top three when it comes to working models.

Back in 2016, Forbes ranked Kendall at number three on their list of the highest paid model in world. Currently, she has a net worth of around $18 million, which was brought in by her modeling work, as well as her apparel line with Kylie and other sponsorship contracts.