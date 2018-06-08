Kendall Jenner Goes Topless With Ice-Cream Emojis

Kendall Jenner recently went topless on Instagram, using only ice-cream emojis to keep the photo from being too NSFW.

In the photo, Jenner is sporting a strapped bodysuit that has nothing covering the chest area, so the reality star improvised to make the photo Instagram-appropriate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the new photo sees the 22-year-old model baring some skin, earlier this year she gave an interview and bared her soul, opening up about topics such as her dating life, her relationship with little sister Kylie Jenner, and how she deals with stress and anxiety, as reported by ET.

Rumors had been swirling that she was dating Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin, to which Jenner replied, “I like my private life,” later adding, “He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.”

She also explained that she has had other beaus that the media simply never knew about. “I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ ” Jenner explained. “I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

Speaking about how her relationship with Kylie is now, Jenner revealed that things are “different” since her little sister gave birth.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” she said. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloe; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up, have a baby, it’s already made us even closer.”

Regarding her own personal feelings on motherhood, Jenner stated that she is “ready to wait.”

“I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29,” she noted, later joking, “My friends make fun of me and call me Mama Ken because I literally take control of every situation. I guess I’m a control freak. Do you know how many times I’ve taken care of my drunk friends?”

Finally, Jenner also spoke candidly about her battle with anxiety, and how she manages her mental and emotional well-being these days.

“I had a lot of people in the industry say to me, ‘I know you have a busy schedule — what do you do to stay calm, cool, and collected?’ I was like, ‘Um, nothing?’ ” Jenner recalled. “Then one day, when I was having a freak-out — I was having multiple freak-outs — I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to try this.’ So I found this lady, she’s awesome, she taught me TM, and I love it.”

She concluded by saying that she “made it a point at the beginning of 2017 to consciously slow down” and “take more time” for time herself, rather than just doing “whatever” her agents tell her to do.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kendalljenner