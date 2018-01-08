Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum Looked Like Twins at the Golden Globes

At the Golden Globes on Sunday, many celebrities in attendance wore black in support of the Time’s Up movement, and two of those stars included models Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum.

It seems the pair were thinking similarly when it came to their fashion choices for the night, as both women arrived on the red carpet in voluminous black hi-low gowns with strapless necklines and tons of texture.

They both accessorized with black strappy heels, bare necks and earrings, with Klum opting for a sleek bun and Jenner letting her dark hair down. Jenner’s dress also featured an empire waist, while Klum’s was more fitted through her hips.

They also opted for minimal makeup, letting their natural beauty shine through as they walked the carpet. While the two gowns were slightly different — Jenner’s more voluminous number featured ruffled embellishments, while Klum’s had fewer layers and feather accents — the models’ looks were definitely cut from the same cloth, so to speak.

Both women also posted about their evening on Instagram, with Jenner sharing a set of polaroids of herself along with a caption reflecting on the night’s importance.

“Honored and humbled to be able to attend the Golden Globes with @voguemagazine,” she wrote. “My eyes were opened and my heart is full seeing all of the men and women who were a part of this vital change! i too stand with all women. #TimesUp.”

Klum shared a shot of herself on the red carpet, writing simply, “Girlpower,” along with the hashtags #TimesUp and #equality.

Girlpower 🖤 #timesup #equality A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 7, 2018 at 4:47pm PST

Photo Credit: Getty / George Pimentel