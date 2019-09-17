Kendall Jenner Fans Can’t Believe Her New Blonde Hair

Kendall Jenner went blonde for London Fashion Week, with fans of the supermodel taking to social media to share their reactions to her dramatic new look. The 23-year-old casually posted a photo of the new hair color to her Instagram Story on Monday, with the rich, honey-blonde color a striking contrast from her natural dark brown locks.

She was later seen rocking the same look on the runway at the spring 2020 Burberry show. In the runway photo, her hair is parted straight down the middle to reveal her natural dark brown roots peeking through the top of her hair a la Cara Delevingne.

While some fans were quick to assume the look was simply a wig — after all, wigs go hand-in-hand with the runway — others said it was too realistic looking to be fake.

View this post on Instagram finale at @burberry a beautiful show @riccardotisci17 🖤 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 16, 2019 at 11:19am PDT

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have taken inspiration from older sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who have also gone blonde in the past year. Her younger sister Kylie Jenner has also gone blonde via the wig route. What’s more is that Kendall’s close friend and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid also traded her signature dark hair for a honey blonde this summer.

Kendall has gone blonde before, including a wavy platinum blonde wig for Balmain’s runway in 2016.

blonde kendall jenner is too powerful pic.twitter.com/9H0080VYMK — nick (@versacedeIrey) September 16, 2019

need more blonde Kendall vibes🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/bGX7f1FtoK — ‏not kendall (@envykendall) September 17, 2019

Can we all just take a minute to talk about how much Kendall Jenner is KILLING the blonde hair, I am suffering severe hair envy pic.twitter.com/lRjo3XzprE — lauren (@laucolcombe) September 16, 2019

Only time will tell if she keeps her look completely through fashion month, which will see major fashion shows in Paris and Milan in addition to London and New York.