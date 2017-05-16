Kendall Jenner Has Bicycle Spill, Eats Dirt

Getting decked out in a high fashion getup and going for a bike ride probably isn’t the best idea, just ask Kendall Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was filmed getting a face full of dirt when a leisurely bike ride went wrong.

My work here is done….. @kendalljenner A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Kendall’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, shared the video on Instagram. The Revenge Body host posted the hilarious clip with the caption: “My work here is done…@kendalljenner.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The brief video shows the Victoria’s Secret angel sporting a fluffy pink jacket while cruising on a bicycle over a gravel road. Her black locks were tied up into a bun and she completed her look with retro sunglasses.

When the 21-year-old attempted to come to a stop, she put her feet down on the ground Flintstones style. The decision turned out to be a regrettable idea as it appeared that Kendall’s foot got caught, causing her to wipeout on the ground.

Up Next: Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Reveal Tropical Jet Ski Booty Pics

As the Vogue cover girl was lying face-down on the ground, a cameraman can be seen rushing towards her, likely catching the humorous fail on film for KUWTK. Kendall seemed to have a good sense of humor about the unfortunate incident as she erupted in laughter at her epic blunder.

When Kendall Jenner isn’t trying to ride a bike, she has been busy spending time with her new boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Sources close to the celebrity couple have confirmed that they are, in fact, dating. However, they likely won’t be going Instagram official anytime soon.

“I don’t think you will be seeing them make a public announcement anytime soon, but there is something going on there for sure,” a source said while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been going on for a while. Kendall is happy.”

More: Kendall Jenner Posts Classic ‘Squad AF’ Video With Three Of Our Favorite Funnymen

The reality star also took to some time off her busy schedule recently to enjoy a jet-ski riding getaway with her supermodel bestie Bella Hadid. The two posed for a photo together in their revealing swimsuits, Kendall wore a green two-piece while Bella opted for an all-white bandeau top bikini. Bella shared the sexy snap on social media this past week.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 9, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

[H/T TMZ]