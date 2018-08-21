Kendall Jenner Claims Controversial Comments About Fellow Models Result of ‘Twisted’ Words

Kendall Jenner is walking back comments she made about her fellow models in a recent Love Magazine interview back after widespread industry backlash.

The 22-year-old supermodel clearly struck a nerve with her peers in the August interview, when she said, “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do. More power to ’em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For models who weren’t born in Jenner’s place of privilege and name recognition, the comment was seen as tone deaf.

“This makes me so angry,” Victoria’s Secret model Jac Jagaciak wrote on Instagram following the interview’s release. “So disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry — yes, they had to work their way up. Please get in tough with the real world!”

Tuesday, Jenner took to Twitter to “clarify” her original comments.

“I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning,” she began. “It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable! I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful.”

She concluded, “I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that ❤️ i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS. Cultivate kindness today and always.”

I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable! — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that ❤️ i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

Cultivate kindness today and always. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

Photo credit: Getty /Starzfly/Bauer Griffin